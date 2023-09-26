City of Jasper inviting public to Courthouse Square ribbon cutting

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Jasper is inviting the public to join in on a celebratory ribbon cutting for the newly revitalized Courthouse Square.

According to a release, that’s happening on Friday, October 13 at 5 p.m.

Officials say the event marks the end of a year-long project that addressed infrastructure needs including roads and upgrades to water, sewer, gas and stormwater drainage.

A flyer for the event shows attendees will be able to hear Jasper High School’s marching band play as well.

The ribbon cutting is set to take place on the west side of the courthouse.

