Castle High School band holds Half Pot fundraiser

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle High School band half pot is up and running.

The total is over $51,000 for Castle band’s biggest fundraiser.

This is the fourth year of the half pot and last year they raised $126,000. Officials with the booster club are hoping to raise that amount again.

The money raised will go towards helping the band travel to Indianapolis for various competitions.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.