Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Castle High School band holds Half Pot fundraiser

Castle High School band holds Half Pot fundraiser
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle High School band half pot is up and running.

The total is over $51,000 for Castle band’s biggest fundraiser.

This is the fourth year of the half pot and last year they raised $126,000. Officials with the booster club are hoping to raise that amount again.

The money raised will go towards helping the band travel to Indianapolis for various competitions.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Arrest made after teen killed in overnight crash in Daviess County, Ind.
Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise
Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise after driver chokes on french fry
(L to R): DAHLTON STERLING CLARK, CARRIE RENAE SISK, BRUCE LYNN WEST
EPD: Suspected drug dealers caught during traffic stop
Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband set to be sentenced
Murder charge dropped for Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband
Raquel Kenney
EPD: Woman arrested after threatening her son with a gun

Latest News

Historians ask for help in finding first Tell City cemetery
Historians ask for help in finding first Tell City cemetery
Henderson Enterprise back open after Sunday car crash
Henderson Enterprise back open after Sunday car crash
Historians ask for help in finding first Tell City cemetery
Historians ask for help in finding first Tell City cemetery
Arts & Crafts Festival set for Oct. 7 & 8 at Audubon State Park
Arts & Crafts Festival set for Oct. 7 & 8 at Audubon State Park