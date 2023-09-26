Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

CA man accused of trafficking more than 70K fentanyl pills into Evansville indicted

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(KSAT 12 / YouTube)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE (WFIE) - The man accused of bringing thousands of fentanyl pills to Evansville from Mexico has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

[PREVIOUS: Affidavit: Man caught transporting over 70k fentanyl pills in Evansville]

37-year-old Javier Moreno-Garibaldi, of Salinas, California, was indicted for distribution of fentanyl.

As part of the investigation, undercover law enforcement officers say they arranged to purchase 100,000 fentanyl pills and 50 pounds of methamphetamine from a supplier based in Mexicali, Mexico, which eventually led to Moreno-Garibaldi’s arrest.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance, and past usage.

One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

If convicted, Moreno-Garibaldi faces up to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $10,000,000.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck generic
Southern Ind. trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business
Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband set to be sentenced
Murder charge dropped for Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband
How long does it take to cross the twin bridges during rush hour traffic? We found out.
How long does it take to cross the twin bridges during rush hour traffic? We found out.
Posey Co. vehicle accident leads to driver’s arrest
Crash in Posey Co. leads to driver’s arrest
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision

Latest News

Petersburg dog groomer accused of abusing several animals put on probation
Petersburg dog groomer accused of abusing several animals put on probation
Three vehicles involved in crash on Morgan Ave.
Three vehicles involved in crash on Morgan Ave.
Fentanyl related overdose deaths continue in Henderson
Dr. Rochon, USI President
USI to host ‘Hot Ones’ interview with University President Dr. Rochon