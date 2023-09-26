Birthday Club
The Bored Teachers comedy tour coming to Victory Theatre(Coronado PAC)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bored Teachers comedy tour is coming to Evansville this spring.

The teacher-entertainment platform, Bored Teachers, presents the funniest teacher-comedians in the world all on one stage.

The group’s skits about the life of teachers inside and outside the classroom began on social media, and has since gained a huge following.

Now, they are brining their show to the Victory Theatre on April 7.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase those tickets at the Ford Center Ticket Office and on Ticketmaster.com.

