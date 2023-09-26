The Bored Teachers comedy tour coming to Victory Theatre

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bored Teachers comedy tour is coming to Evansville this spring.

The teacher-entertainment platform, Bored Teachers, presents the funniest teacher-comedians in the world all on one stage.

The group’s skits about the life of teachers inside and outside the classroom began on social media, and has since gained a huge following.

Now, they are brining their show to the Victory Theatre on April 7.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase those tickets at the Ford Center Ticket Office and on Ticketmaster.com.

