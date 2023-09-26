Another unseasonably warm day today, rain possible Wed-Thu

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There will be plenty of sunshine across the Tri-State today, but a few clouds will mix in as well. I cannot completely rule out the possibility of a stray shower or storm popping up this afternoon, but we will most likely stay dry. After starting the day in the upper 50s, we will quickly climb through the 60s and 70s during the first half of the day, breaking into the low 80s around lunchtime before topping out in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. That is nearly 10° above average for this time of year!

Overnight, we will see increasing clouds, and there is a slight chance of rain late tonight into early Wednesday morning, mainly on the northern end of the Tri-State. Low temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms possible through the first half of the day, mainly north of the Ohio River. Those rain chances will taper off and some sunshine will break through Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

Another round of showers and storms will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, then we will see clearing skies Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will once again be in the low to mid 80s.

Sunny skies take over Friday and continue through the start of next week with high temperatures in the mid 80s as we close out September and kick off October, a time of year when our highs are usually in the mid to upper 70s.

