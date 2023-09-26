Affidavit: Man arrested after bringing knife on school property

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in jail after police say he had a knife and drugs on school property.

Around 10:30 a.m., officials say an EVSC school resource officer was advised of a suspicious man in a car in the Central High School parking lot.

Police say they saw the engine of the car running and a man, later identified at Brandon McCraw asleep in the drivers seat.

Officers say they turned off the vehicle and could smell marijuana.

McCraw told police he had just dropped off his kid at school and pulled over to park.

Police searched the vehicle and found a partially smoked cigar, glass pipes with burned residue, a glass jar with marijuana, a digital scale and a double bladed knife.

School officials barred McCraw from the campus for a minimum of 2 years.

McCraw is still booked in jail.

