Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Affidavit: Man arrested after bringing knife on school property

(KTTC)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in jail after police say he had a knife and drugs on school property.

Around 10:30 a.m., officials say an EVSC school resource officer was advised of a suspicious man in a car in the Central High School parking lot.

Police say they saw the engine of the car running and a man, later identified at Brandon McCraw asleep in the drivers seat.

Officers say they turned off the vehicle and could smell marijuana.

McCraw told police he had just dropped off his kid at school and pulled over to park.

Police searched the vehicle and found a partially smoked cigar, glass pipes with burned residue, a glass jar with marijuana, a digital scale and a double bladed knife.

School officials barred McCraw from the campus for a minimum of 2 years.

McCraw is still booked in jail.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck generic
Southern Ind. trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business
Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband set to be sentenced
Murder charge dropped for Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband
How long does it take to cross the twin bridges during rush hour traffic? We found out.
How long does it take to cross the twin bridges during rush hour traffic? We found out.
Posey Co. vehicle accident leads to driver’s arrest
Crash in Posey Co. leads to driver’s arrest
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision

Latest News

TSA provides tips for packing
TSA provides tips for packing
INDOT seeking public input on Lloyd Expressway improvements
INDOT seeking public input on Lloyd Expressway improvements
Petersburg dog groomer accused of abusing several animals put on probation
Petersburg dog groomer accused of abusing several animals put on probation
City of Jasper inviting public to Courthouse Square ribbon cutting
City of Jasper inviting public to Courthouse Square ribbon cutting