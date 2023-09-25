Warm temps with midweek rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies returned on Monday as temperatures rose into the middle 80s. Mainly clear overnight with a low of 59 on Tuesday. More humid air will stream in ahead of a cold front on Tuesday. Increasing clouds with scattered showers possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. A few thunderstorms possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs through the week will stay in the middle 80s and lows will fall into the lower 60s. Mainly dry for the weekend and the start of next week.

