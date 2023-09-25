Birthday Club
Warm and sunny start to the week

WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
By Arden Gregory
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Although we started the day with partly cloudy skies and even a few sprinkles, the clouds and any chance of rain are quickly clearing off to the east this morning, and the day ahead looks generally sunny.

Temperatures are starting out in the upper 50s to low 60s this morning but will quickly climb out of the 60s and through the 70s during the first half of the day, breaking into the low 80s by lunchtime before topping out in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear and calm with low temperatures in the low 60s.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday, and an isolated shower or storm is possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will once again climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Our rain chances ramp up late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. I think there will be a lull in the rain chances, and we will even see some sunshine Wednesday afternoon, but another round of showers and storms will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures will be in the low 80s both Wednesday and Thursday.

Dry and warm week ahead
