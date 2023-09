VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - County highway officials say St. George Road will be closed between Elmhurst Drive and Memory Lane for road repair Tuesday, September 26.

They say the area will be closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. to 4p.m.

A detour will be in place, with no large tucks allowed.

Expect delays, equipment, and workers in the area.

