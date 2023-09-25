Traffic Alert: Newburgh intersection closing for 2 months

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say the intersection of Vann Road and Anderson Road in Newburgh closed Monday.

They say it will remain closed for about two months while crews work on a roundabout.

Deputies say they’ve had complaints about people driving around barricades and onto the walking trails to get around this intersection.

They say if you’re caught, you’ll be cited.

Drivers should allow extra time to take an alternate route.

