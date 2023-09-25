Birthday Club
Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees- Week 6

Touchdown Live Player of the Week
Touchdown Live Player of the Week(WFIE)
By Max Parker
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here are your nominees for this week’s Touchdown Live Player of the Week.

To secure your vote, download the 14 Sports App.

Jarvis Starks Scott, RB, Webster Co.:  12 carries for 144 yards and 1 touchdown, in Webster’s win.  Off to best start since 2002.

Jarren Johnson, QB, Union Co.:  22 carries for 255 yards and 4 touchdowns!  4 of 5 for 25 yards passing, too.  Braves beat McLean.

Sean DeLong, RB, Gibson So.:  23 carries for 171 yards.  8 catches for 59 yards.  2 total touchdowns, in the Titans’ win.

Blayne Sisson, QB, Mt. Carmel:  263 rushing yards.  179 passing yards.  5 total touchdowns.  Golden Aces won big.

