Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees- Week 6
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here are your nominees for this week’s Touchdown Live Player of the Week.
Jarvis Starks Scott, RB, Webster Co.: 12 carries for 144 yards and 1 touchdown, in Webster’s win. Off to best start since 2002.
Jarren Johnson, QB, Union Co.: 22 carries for 255 yards and 4 touchdowns! 4 of 5 for 25 yards passing, too. Braves beat McLean.
Sean DeLong, RB, Gibson So.: 23 carries for 171 yards. 8 catches for 59 yards. 2 total touchdowns, in the Titans’ win.
Blayne Sisson, QB, Mt. Carmel: 263 rushing yards. 179 passing yards. 5 total touchdowns. Golden Aces won big.
