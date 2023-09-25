Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees- Week 6

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here are your nominees for this week’s Touchdown Live Player of the Week.

Jarvis Starks Scott, RB, Webster Co. : 12 carries for 144 yards and 1 touchdown, in Webster’s win. Off to best start since 2002.

Jarren Johnson, QB, Union Co. : 22 carries for 255 yards and 4 touchdowns! 4 of 5 for 25 yards passing, too. Braves beat McLean.

Sean DeLong, RB, Gibson So. : 23 carries for 171 yards. 8 catches for 59 yards. 2 total touchdowns, in the Titans’ win.

Blayne Sisson, QB, Mt. Carmel : 263 rushing yards. 179 passing yards. 5 total touchdowns. Golden Aces won big.

