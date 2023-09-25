Birthday Club
Southern Ind. trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Elmer Buchta Trucking has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

According to their website, they’ve been operation for more than 80 years.

The filing was made earlier this month.

Federal motor carrier records show the company has 100 drivers and 236 vehicles.

Those records show a physical address in Otwell, in Pike County.

The bankruptcy filing and the website shows an Evansville address.

We’ve reached out to the company for comment and more information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

