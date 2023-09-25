Birthday Club
RR crossing work closes Broadway in Princeton

By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert in Gibson County.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is closing part Broadway Street.

It’s for railroad crossing work in Princeton.

They say work is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is U-S 41 to State Road 56 to State Road 65.

Officials say you will have access up to the point of closure.

There’s a live railway cam of the crossing here:

