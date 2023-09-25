Ribbing cutting set tonight at new Hanson Elementary
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Happening tonight in Hopkins County, you have a chance to view the new Hanson Elementary School.
There is a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m.
[Previous: Hopkins Co. School board delays start of school again due to Hanson Elementary construction]
After that, the community is invited to an open house with self-guided tours of the new building.
Officials say there will also be photo opportunities throughout.
