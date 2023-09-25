North HS Green Brigade wins big at regional competition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Congratulations are in order for the North High School Green Brigade Marching Band!

They came out on top in the Bands of America Regional competition in Chattanooga.

School leaders say they’re the first EVSC marching band to reach that milestone.

Leaders also say they’re the 14th band in Indiana’s history to win a regional competition since the contest started in 1976.

The band also were recognized for Outstanding Visual Performance, Outstanding General Effect, and overall Regional Champions.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.