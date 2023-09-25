Birthday Club
Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband set to be sentenced

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say Lisa Harris shot and killed Michael Harris in Birdseye back in 2020.

On Monday, Harris is set to receive her sentencing.

A second trial for Harris was set to start in July.

However, court records show she changed her plea and the trial was canceled.

Harris had initially pled not guilty to murder and aggravated battery charges.

At this point, it’s not known what agreement was reached in her plea deal.

We will update you tonight on 14 news with anything announced in today’s sentencing.

