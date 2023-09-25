Birthday Club
New free soil sampling program coming to Hoosier farmers

(KFYR)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) and partners throughout the state have worked with the Gulf Hypoxia Program (GHP) to develop a no-cost program with a focus on increasing the knowledge and use of soil sampling as a nutrient management practice to benefit farm operations.

The program, titled Indiana’s Mississippi River Basin Soil Sampling Program, is open now for applicants.

“Hoosier farmers care deeply about the land and work hard each year to keep their soil healthy,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “This free program is a great way for farmers to test their soil and ensure the proper nutrients are being utilized on their fields.”

ISDA promotes the importance of nutrient management and the principle of the 4R Nutrient Stewardship framework.

The 4R framework incorporates using the “Right Source, Right Rate, Right Time, and Right Place” to achieve cropping system goals.

The new program focuses on soil sampling and testing because it is a key component, and first step, of developing a plan for nutrient management.

Soil sampling provides an assessment of the soil’s fertility which can be used for making fertilizer application recommendations, assessing available nutrients over time, increase farmer profitability and enhance environmental protection by reducing the risk of nutrient loss.

This project was developed to help further Indiana’s State Nutrient Reduction Strategy efforts.

“This free program for farmers will help them assess their land so they can continue to produce as much food as possible with fewer fertilizer inputs. As a farmer myself, I know how critical that is,” said Don Lamb, ISDA director. “This program would not be possible without a few incredible partners whose top priority is assisting Hoosier farmers and keeping Hoosier land in great shape.”

This program includes row crop fields, pastures and specialty crops located within Indiana’s portion of the Mississippi River Basin.

Participating landowners will be prioritized by fields that have never been soil sampled and fields that haven’t been sampled regularly (i.e., within the last 3-4 years).

Further prioritization may be implemented based on interest in the program.

This program excludes hobby gardens and private lawns.

Interested farmers can sign-up online at ISDA’s website or by reaching out to soilsampling@isda.in.gov.

Sign-ups are now open and ISDA is accepting sign-ups until April 17, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

