New Dollar General open in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s now another Dollar General store in Evansville.

The new location at 6416 N. First Avenue is open to customers.

Officials say the new Evansville location includes the company’s new home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.

The addition of the store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations, and libraries within a 15-mile radius to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.

Officials say it also adds about 10 new jobs to the area.

Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.