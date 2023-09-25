Need a job? Schnucks is hiring
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Family-owned Schnuck Markets, Inc. is hosting a company-wide career fair at all 115 stores across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin on Thursday, September 28.
Schnucks plans to hire for a variety of part-time and full-time positions.
The career fair is from 1p.m. to 5 p.m. at all locations.
To expedite the process, prospective teammates planning to attend the fair should visit www.schnucks.com/careers and complete the online application prior to attending.
