Need a job? Schnucks is hiring

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Family-owned Schnuck Markets, Inc. is hosting a company-wide career fair at all 115 stores across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin on Thursday, September 28.

Schnucks plans to hire for a variety of part-time and full-time positions.

The career fair is from 1p.m. to 5 p.m. at all locations.

To expedite the process, prospective teammates planning to attend the fair should visit www.schnucks.com/careers and complete the online application prior to attending.

