Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Need a job? Schnucks is hiring

By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Family-owned Schnuck Markets, Inc. is hosting a company-wide career fair at all 115 stores across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin on Thursday, September 28.

Schnucks plans to hire for a variety of part-time and full-time positions.

The career fair is from 1p.m. to 5 p.m. at all locations.

To expedite the process, prospective teammates planning to attend the fair should visit www.schnucks.com/careers and complete the online application prior to attending.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Arrest made after teen killed in overnight crash in Daviess County, Ind.
Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise
Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise after driver chokes on french fry
(L to R): DAHLTON STERLING CLARK, CARRIE RENAE SISK, BRUCE LYNN WEST
EPD: Suspected drug dealers caught during traffic stop
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at...
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas
Raquel Kenney
EPD: Woman arrested after threatening her son with a gun

Latest News

IN-57 ramp closed in Vanderburgh Co.
IN-57 ramp closed in Vanderburgh Co.
Closures begin on Twin Bridges
Closures begin on Twin Bridges
Ribbing cutting set tonight at new Hanson Elementary
Ribbing cutting set tonight at new Hanson Elementary
RR crossing work closes Broadway in Princeton
RR crossing work closes Broadway in Princeton
Lane closures scheduled to accommodate new US 41 NB bridge concrete beams