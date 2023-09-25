Birthday Club
‘More Than Pink’ breast cancer fundraiser walk to be hosted in Evansville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Susan G Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, is hosting the 2023 Evansville MORE THAN PINK Walk on Sunday at Bosse Field in Evansville.

According to a press release, the walk is an annual fundraising event where family and friends celebrate breast cancer survivors and honor those who have passed away from the disease.

The walk is designed to raise critical funds that support research and support services for breast cancer patients, including navigation services.

The walk site and activities open at 1 p.m. and the opening ceremony starts at 2:30 p.m. with the Parade of Hope taking place shortly after.

Click here to register for the walk.

