Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Monday Sunrise Headlines

9/25 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Breaking news we’re following this morning, crews were called out to an early morning fire on Ironwood Drive in Newburgh.

Developing in Owensboro, a man is in jail after police say he shot someone twice and left the scene.

After more than 140 days the WGA and the alliance of motion picture and television have reached a tentative agreement, ending the second longest writer’s strike in history.

The deadline for a government shutdown is just days away and members from both parties aren’t feeling optimistic.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Arrest made after teen killed in overnight crash in Daviess County, Ind.
Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise
Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise after driver chokes on french fry
(L to R): DAHLTON STERLING CLARK, CARRIE RENAE SISK, BRUCE LYNN WEST
EPD: Suspected drug dealers caught during traffic stop
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at...
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas
Raquel Kenney
EPD: Woman arrested after threatening her son with a gun

Latest News

9/25 Monday Sunrise Headlines
9/25 Monday Sunrise Headlines
St. Jude Walk/Run event helps raise over $110K for childhood cancer research
St. Jude Walk/Run event helps raise over $110K for childhood cancer research
EVSC marching band wins Bands of America Chattanooga Regional Championship
EVSC marching band wins Bands of America Chattanooga Regional
St. Jude Walk/Run event helps raise childhood cancer research awareness
St. Jude Walk/Run event helps raise childhood cancer research awareness