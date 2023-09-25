Man accused of fighting trooper during arrest

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Gibson County, a man is in jail after an Indiana State Police Trooper says he tried to fight him.

According to a release, Trooper Hurley tried to pull over Austin Ricks for having a broken taillight and expired registration.

Troopers say Ricks was drunk and they could smell marijuana in his car.

Troopers say he resisted taking a sobriety test and there was a physical confrontation between Ricks and Trooper Hurley.

That’s when Trooper Hurley Tased him.

Ricks is in the Gibson County Jail facing several charges, including Battery on a Police Officer.

