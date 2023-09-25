Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Man accused of fighting trooper during arrest

Man accused of fighting trooper during arrest
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Gibson County, a man is in jail after an Indiana State Police Trooper says he tried to fight him.

According to a release, Trooper Hurley tried to pull over Austin Ricks for having a broken taillight and expired registration.

Troopers say Ricks was drunk and they could smell marijuana in his car.

Troopers say he resisted taking a sobriety test and there was a physical confrontation between Ricks and Trooper Hurley.

That’s when Trooper Hurley Tased him.

Ricks is in the Gibson County Jail facing several charges, including Battery on a Police Officer.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Arrest made after teen killed in overnight crash in Daviess County, Ind.
Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise
Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise after driver chokes on french fry
(L to R): DAHLTON STERLING CLARK, CARRIE RENAE SISK, BRUCE LYNN WEST
EPD: Suspected drug dealers caught during traffic stop
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at...
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas
Raquel Kenney
EPD: Woman arrested after threatening her son with a gun

Latest News

IN-57 ramp closed in Vanderburgh Co.
IN-57 ramp closed in Vanderburgh Co.
Closures begin on Twin Bridges
Closures begin on Twin Bridges
Ribbing cutting set tonight at new Hanson Elementary
Ribbing cutting set tonight at new Hanson Elementary
RR crossing work closes Broadway in Princeton
RR crossing work closes Broadway in Princeton
Dollar General
New Dollar General open in Evansville