Lane closures scheduled to accommodate new US 41 NB bridge concrete beams

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Lane closures are scheduled this week to accommodate setting large concrete beams for the new US 41 northbound bridge over 2nd Street/KY 351.

According to a press release, a total of eight beams will be set in two spans.

Lane closures are needed for the staging, delivery and setting of the beams.

The lane closures will be scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 26 – Wednesday, Sept. 27: One lane closed on westbound Audubon Parkway near the Airline Road/KY 812 overpass. The closure is expected to begin late Tuesday morning and end around midday Wednesday.

Tuesday, Sept. 26: One lane of US 41 northbound closed between KY 2084 and KY 351. The closure is expected 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a short-term, full closure of up to 15 minutes expected before 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 27: Single-lane closures on US 41 northbound and southbound between KY 2084 and KY 351. The closures are expected 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closures of up to 15 minutes are also expected on 2nd Street/KY 351 with flaggers in place.

Thursday, Sept. 28: One lane of US 41 northbound closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The press release states dates and anticipated work may be adjusted based on weather conditions or it other unforeseen activities occur.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down, avoid distractions and observe the lower speed limit in work zones.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.