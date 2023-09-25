IN-57 ramp closed in Vanderburgh Co.
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for Vanderburgh County drivers.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is closing a ramp on I-69 north.
Officials say this is the off-ramp to State Road 57.
This closure will allow crews to perform concrete patching and repairs.
Work is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.
Officials say the detour is going up to I-64 and coming back down I-69 South.
