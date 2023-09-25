Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

IN-57 ramp closed in Vanderburgh Co.

IN-57 ramp closed in Vanderburgh Co.
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for Vanderburgh County drivers.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is closing a ramp on I-69 north.

Officials say this is the off-ramp to State Road 57.

This closure will allow crews to perform concrete patching and repairs.

Work is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.

Officials say the detour is going up to I-64 and coming back down I-69 South.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Arrest made after teen killed in overnight crash in Daviess County, Ind.
Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise
Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise after driver chokes on french fry
(L to R): DAHLTON STERLING CLARK, CARRIE RENAE SISK, BRUCE LYNN WEST
EPD: Suspected drug dealers caught during traffic stop
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at...
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas
Raquel Kenney
EPD: Woman arrested after threatening her son with a gun

Latest News

IN-57 ramp closed in Vanderburgh Co.
IN-57 ramp closed in Vanderburgh Co.
Southbound Twin Bridge in Henderson down to one lane
Major Traffic Alert: Southbound Twin Bridge in Henderson to be down to one lane for almost two months
Southbound Twin Bridge in Henderson down to one lane
Southbound Twin Bridge in Henderson down to one lane
KY 279 closed in both directions due to road collapse, officials say
KY 279 closed in both directions due to road collapse, officials say