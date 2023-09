NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re working to learn more after crews were called out to a house fire in Newburgh.

It happened on Ironwood Drive just before 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Dispatchers say Newburgh Fire and Ohio Township fire were both called out.

At this point, we don’t know if anyone else was called in.

We will let you know as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.