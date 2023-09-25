Historians ask for help in finding first Tell City cemetery

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City Historical Society Officials are asking for the community’s help to preserve the old city cemetery dating back to the 1830′s.

Historical society board member Bill Simpson says some of the city’s first residents and founders are likely buried on a hill in Hagedorn Park near the JFK Pool.

Simpson says a dowser has come out to survey the area and believes around 30 individuals are buried there.

According to Simpson, the search for the cemetery began when Tell City officials announced plans to demolish the hill to refurbish the park’s baseball fields.

When the historical society alerted the city, officials reversed course on the decision.

However, Simpson said this is the third time the site has been threatened in the last century, so he decided to pursue a special cemetery designation from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to permanently protect the site.

To earn the protection, Simpson says he must come up with evidence the cemetery is at the location.

Historians and members of the historical society have been going through old obituaries from Tell City and Cannelton newspapers in search of evidence.

“We have found 10 obituaries, where it says they were buried in the old city cemetery,” Simpson said. “What we have to prove is this is the old city cemetery.”

However, Simpson said going through the old newspapers has proved difficult since many of the old Tell City papers were written in German.

Simpson said local legend dictates that no grave markers are left on the hill because a cattle farmer discarded them in a nearby creek to make room for his herd.

Despite the lack of any physical memorial, those living nearby said the memory of the loved ones buried at the site remain.

Tell City resident Robert Hinton Jr. said he grew up hearing stories of those buried at the top of the hill.

“Dad used to take me up here and tell me about this old cemetery,” Hinton said. “Over this way I have two relatives buries, but he couldn’t remember what their names were anymore.”

Once the cemetery is protected, Hinton said the goal is to restore the memorials for the people laid to rest hundreds of years ago.

“They would still like to put it back to what it used to be, and we’re trying to go that way,” said Hinton.

Simpson asks anyone with information on the old city cemetery including old photos or personal accounts to call the Tell City Historical Society at 812-772-2020.

