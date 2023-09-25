Birthday Club
Henderson Enterprise back open after Sunday car crash

Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise
Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Car rental business Enterprise is back open after a Sunday morning crash in Henderson.

There is still some tape around the building, but employees tell us that they are indeed back open.

On Sunday, someone crashed into the building after officials say they choked on a french fry.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

