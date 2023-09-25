Henderson Enterprise back open after Sunday car crash
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Car rental business Enterprise is back open after a Sunday morning crash in Henderson.
There is still some tape around the building, but employees tell us that they are indeed back open.
On Sunday, someone crashed into the building after officials say they choked on a french fry.
Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.