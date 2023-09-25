GCSO: Two men arrested after dealing drugs next to preschool

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff’s Office officials say two men were arrested on drug dealing charges Sunday night after dealing next to a preschool.

According to a press release, officers went to 100 block of West Brummitt Street in Owensville to conduct a knock and talk after receiving information of drug activity next to a state-owned preschool.

Upon arriving and walking up to the building, officers could smell marijuana coming from inside.

Officials say officers found 28-year-old Michael Gillispie of Poseyville and 34-year-old Seth Ortizaleman of Owensville inside the building.

After officers conducted their investigation, Gillispie and Ortizaleman were taken into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail.

Ortizaleman was charged with dealing marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, possession of methamphetamines, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gillispie was charged with dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana over 30 Grams within 1000 feet of a school, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

