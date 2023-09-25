Forensics mapping symposium coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Trimble, a worldwide leader in forensics mapping is bringing the T Squared Symposium to the Owensboro Convention Center and Sportscenter April 16-18, 2024.

The event is comprised of mapping classes, vendors, a full-on mock mass casualty scenario and social events for the attendees.

“I’m excited to share my hometown with both my work colleagues and some of the top minds in crash and crime scene solutions. This conference will be an excellent resource for both forensics experts and crime scene investigators,” said Adam Johnston, Event Organizer/ Seiler Public Safety.

Representatives from 24 states are expected to attend the conference.

“This brand-new event will introduce Owensboro to at least 150 new people from all over the country. They’ll spend multiple nights staying in our hotels, eating at our local restaurants and enjoying everything Owensboro has to offer,” said Teresa Jones, Visit Owensboro Destination Account Executive.

Attendees of the symposium will get to check out the latest techniques and equipment in forensics mapping such as 3D Scanners, total stations, mapping solutions, drones and more that allow public safety officials to diagram scenes to scale.

Johnston had an extensive career in law enforcement with the Owensboro Police Department. He says this new event will encourage public safety officials to hone in on their skills and have hands on training in a controlled environment.

“This is an affordable training opportunity to meet some of the top minds in forensics mapping. My goal is to make the symposium an annual event that is one of the most respected in the country,” added Johnston.

