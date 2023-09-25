Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Forensics mapping symposium coming to Owensboro

(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Trimble, a worldwide leader in forensics mapping is bringing the T Squared Symposium to the Owensboro Convention Center and Sportscenter April 16-18, 2024. 

The event is comprised of mapping classes, vendors, a full-on mock mass casualty scenario and social events for the attendees.

“I’m excited to share my hometown with both my work colleagues and some of the top minds in crash and crime scene solutions. This conference will be an excellent resource for both forensics experts and crime scene investigators,” said Adam Johnston, Event Organizer/ Seiler Public Safety.

Representatives from 24 states are expected to attend the conference.

“This brand-new event will introduce Owensboro to at least 150 new people from all over the country. They’ll spend multiple nights staying in our hotels, eating at our local restaurants and enjoying everything Owensboro has to offer,” said Teresa Jones, Visit Owensboro Destination Account Executive.

Attendees of the symposium will get to check out the latest techniques and equipment in forensics mapping such as 3D Scanners, total stations, mapping solutions, drones and more that allow public safety officials to diagram scenes to scale.

Johnston had an extensive career in law enforcement with the Owensboro Police Department. He says this new event will encourage public safety officials to hone in on their skills and have hands on training in a controlled environment.

“This is an affordable training opportunity to meet some of the top minds in forensics mapping. My goal is to make the symposium an annual event that is one of the most respected in the country,” added Johnston.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Arrest made after teen killed in overnight crash in Daviess County, Ind.
Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise
Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise after driver chokes on french fry
(L to R): DAHLTON STERLING CLARK, CARRIE RENAE SISK, BRUCE LYNN WEST
EPD: Suspected drug dealers caught during traffic stop
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at...
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas
Raquel Kenney
EPD: Woman arrested after threatening her son with a gun

Latest News

IN-57 ramp closed in Vanderburgh Co.
IN-57 ramp closed in Vanderburgh Co.
Closures begin on Twin Bridges
Closures begin on Twin Bridges
RR crossing work closes Broadway in Princeton
RR crossing work closes Broadway in Princeton
Ribbing cutting set tonight at new Hanson Elementary
Ribbing cutting set tonight at new Hanson Elementary
Lane closures scheduled to accommodate new US 41 NB bridge concrete beams