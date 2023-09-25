Birthday Club
Feedback wanted: What restaurant should come to Mt. Carmel?

By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - In Mt. Carmel, Illinois, Mayor Joe Judge wants to know what national restaurant chain you want to see in the community.

He says this is just a research request for “development reasons.”

If there is a restaurant you want to see, you can comment it right now on the Mayor’s Facebook page.

Mayor Judge says he is appreciative for everyone’s help.

