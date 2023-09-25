EPD: Man arrested on assault and animal cruelty charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested Sunday night after assaulting someone and hurting dogs.

According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to the 400 block Taylor Avenue in response to a domestic violence in progress report.

Dispatch told police that a female victim stated that a man, later identified as John Kaiser, had been hitting her before being disconnected. During the phone call, the reporter told dispatch Kaiser was drinking and hurting the dogs as well.

When police arrived on scene, they found the female victim outside of the residence. She told police that Kaiser had been drinking and they got into an argument while watching TV.

The victim told police while packing her things to leave, Kaiser began hitting and kicking one of the dogs.

According to the affidavit, while trying to get herself and the dogs out of the house, Kaiser shoved the victim into the kitchen and began hitting her with a closed fist.

Police say the victim eventually got outside the home and secured the dogs in the vehicle but dropped the keys on the way out and Kaiser refused to let her leave.

Officials say Kaiser refused to open the door for officers and eventually threw a metal dog bowl stand towards them and locked the door.

Kaiser eventually exited the home again and threw a package of Oreos at the officers.

Police say after a struggle with police, Kaiser was eventually placed in handcuffs and taken into custody.

Kaiser has been charged with animal cruelty, domestic battery and two counts of resisting law enforcement.

