Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Crash in Posey Co. leads to driver’s arrest

Posey Co. vehicle accident leads to driver’s arrest
Posey Co. vehicle accident leads to driver’s arrest(Indiana DNR)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The driver of an off road vehicle was arrested in Posey County.

Indiana Conservation Officers say it happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday night near the intersection of Oliver Road and Springfield Road, a rural area north of Mt. Vernon.

DNR officers say 22 year old Kristin Murillo of Evansville was driving when the vehicle hit a tree.

Conservation officers say a 19 year old passenger from New Harmony was hurt when pinned inside.

Murillo was taken to the Posey County Jail and booked for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Arrest made after teen killed in overnight crash in Daviess County, Ind.
Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise
Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise after driver chokes on french fry
(L to R): DAHLTON STERLING CLARK, CARRIE RENAE SISK, BRUCE LYNN WEST
EPD: Suspected drug dealers caught during traffic stop
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at...
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas
Raquel Kenney
EPD: Woman arrested after threatening her son with a gun

Latest News

Semi-truck generic
Southern Ind. trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business
IN-57 ramp closed in Vanderburgh Co.
IN-57 ramp closed in Vanderburgh Co.
Closures begin on Twin Bridges
Closures begin on Twin Bridges
RR crossing work closes Broadway in Princeton
RR crossing work closes Broadway in Princeton
Ribbing cutting set tonight at new Hanson Elementary
Ribbing cutting set tonight at new Hanson Elementary