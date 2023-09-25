Crash in Posey Co. leads to driver’s arrest

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The driver of an off road vehicle was arrested in Posey County.

Indiana Conservation Officers say it happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday night near the intersection of Oliver Road and Springfield Road, a rural area north of Mt. Vernon.

DNR officers say 22 year old Kristin Murillo of Evansville was driving when the vehicle hit a tree.

Conservation officers say a 19 year old passenger from New Harmony was hurt when pinned inside.

Murillo was taken to the Posey County Jail and booked for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

