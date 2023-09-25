Closures begin on Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A major traffic alert has started in Henderson.

Kentucky Transportation officials say the southbound Twin Bridge is down to one lane.

Officials say this will last through mid-November.

They say this is part of a bi-yearly inspection.

They say this will involve removing paint on the bridge and testing welds throughout.

Drivers should expect delays and backup over the next two months.

You can keep an eye on the Twin Bridges with our SkyVision HD camera:

