Closures begin on Twin Bridges
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A major traffic alert has started in Henderson.

Kentucky Transportation officials say the southbound Twin Bridge is down to one lane.

Officials say this will last through mid-November.

[Previous: Major Traffic Alert: Southbound Twin Bridge in Henderson to be down to one lane for almost two months]

They say this is part of a bi-yearly inspection.

They say this will involve removing paint on the bridge and testing welds throughout.

Drivers should expect delays and backup over the next two months.

You can keep an eye on the Twin Bridges with our SkyVision HD camera:

