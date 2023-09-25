Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Car crashes completely through home, leaving at least 1 person hurt

A car drove completely through a house in a Huntersville, North Carolina, neighborhood on Sunday.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - At least one person was hurt after they drove a car through a home in Huntersville on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Lawther Road in the Mirabella Estates neighborhood, the Huntersville Fire Department said.

Firefighters said the car went in one end of the house and came out the other.

Photos showed a trail of damage throughout the home, including a staircase that was snapped off. The car came to a rest against a fire hydrant in the backyard.

Officials said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital and that nobody suffered any serious injuries.

It is not clear why the car went through the home or if anyone will be charged.

The Huntersville Police Department is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Arrest made after teen killed in overnight crash in Daviess County, Ind.
Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise
Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise after driver chokes on french fry
(L to R): DAHLTON STERLING CLARK, CARRIE RENAE SISK, BRUCE LYNN WEST
EPD: Suspected drug dealers caught during traffic stop
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at...
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas
Raquel Kenney
EPD: Woman arrested after threatening her son with a gun

Latest News

FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
Writers’ union reaches tentative deal with Hollywood studios to end historic strike
House fire breaks out in Newburgh
House fire breaks out in Newburgh
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband set to be sentenced
Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband set to be sentenced