PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Because of the dry conditions, a burn ban has been issued in Perry County.

Officials say no open burning is allowed.

Camp fires in an approved fire pit are allowed.

At the time of this report, Perry County was the only county in our area of Indiana with a burn ban,

You can keep track of all counties, here.

