Barn damaged in Posey Co. hay fire

Hay fire in Posey Co.
Hay fire in Posey Co.(Black Township Fire and Rescue)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters in Posey County worked to put out a hay fire Monday.

Black Township Fire Officials say it happened at a barn on Goad Cemetery Road outside of New Harmony.

They say several bails of hay outside and inside in the barn were on fire.

New Harmony, Griffon, Mt. Vernon, and Wadesville fire departments were all called to help.

Pictures show several patches of the barn were cut to put out the flames.

Hay fire in Posey Co.
Hay fire in Posey Co.(Black Township Fire and Rescue)

