Arts & Crafts Festival set for Oct. 7 & 8 at Audubon State Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - More than 100 craft and food vendors will soon be gathering at Audubon State Park in Henderson for the annual Lions Arts and Crafts Festival.

What started as a small arts and crafts festival 50 years ago, and grew large enough to attract over 20,000 people, is once again growing.

Organizers say this year’s festival, organized by the Henderson Lions Club, is set for Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Admission is $5.00 to park your car.

Just some of the crafts you will find this year include stained glass, hand-stamped jewelry, seasonal door hangers, homemade soaps and candles, custom framed prints, suncatchers, wood crafts, pottery, T-shirts, kitchen towels and placemats, handmade toys, crochet, wildlife crafts, hand-made plates and bowls, quilts and much more.

Organizers say it’s also a great place to find, fall, Halloween and Christmas decorations.

Food booths will be selling tenderloins, chicken and dumplings, BBQ pork, tacos, burritos, hot dogs, hamburgers, popcorn and kettle corn, cinnamon rolls and lemon shake-ups.

About 5,000 to 6,000 people attended the festival last year.

This will be the eighth time the Henderson Lions have put on the festival, that has been around in some form since the 1970′s.

Money raised stays in Henderson and supports eye conservation, including eyeglasses and eye surgeries for those who cannot afford them, eye screening students, scholarships for local high school seniors, and grants for local non-profit organizations.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.