Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise after driver chokes on french fry

Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise
Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise(WFIE)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are responding after a car crashed into a business Sunday morning in Henderson.

This happened around 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Highway 41.

A Henderson Police Department sergeant says two people were inside the car during the accident.

We’re told the driver left the McDonalds and started choking on a french fry, causing them to veer over and into the building.

Police say the two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Fortunately, no one was inside the Enterprise, as it is closed on Sundays.

