USI Volleyball beats Little Rock, Saturday, completing weekend sweep of Trojans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball rose above the .500 mark for the first time in Ohio Valley Conference action by defeating the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 3-0, Saturday afternoon at Screaming Eagles Arena.

USI, which also posted its first-ever conference sweep in Division I play, finished the weekend 6-8 overall, 2-1 in the OVC, while Little Rock goes to 3-10, 0-2 OVC.

The Screaming Eagles started the match with a 25-18 victory in the opening set, using a 14-3 run to get the win. USI had fallen behind, 15-11, before surging in the final 17 points. Senior outside hitter Abby Bednar (Chagrin Falls, Ohio) and sophomore middle hitter Bianca Anderson (Chicago Heights, Illinois) led the attack with three kills each, while Bednar added a pair of aces.

The second set saw USI take control quickly and methodically, building a 15-10 advantage, and cruised to a 25-17 win to lead the match 2-0. The Eagles hit a .311 (17-3-45) during the set that saw senior outside hitter Leah Anderson (Bloomington, Illinois) record nine kills.

USI clinched the 3-0 decision by once again rallying from behind. The Eagles, trailing 15-9, went on a 8-2 surge to regain command, 20-17. The Trojans, however, tried to put together a rally of their own, closing the gap to 23-22 before Eagles closed out the set 25-23.

For the match, Leah Anderson led the way with 12 kills, posting a .267 attacking percentage, and 13.0 total points. Bianca Anderson followed with 10 kills, a team-best .471 hitting percentage, and 11.5 total points.

NEXT MATCH:

The Eagles complete the three-match home stand Tuesday when they host Eastern Illinois University for a 6 p.m. match. The Panthers defeated the Eagles last week, 3-2, in Charleston, Illinois. EIU holds a 3-0 lead over USI in the series that began last year with the Eagles move to Division I.

The Panthers saw their record go to 13-1, 3-0 OVC, after 3-1 victory over the University of Tennessee at Martin this afternoon.

