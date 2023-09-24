Owensboro shooting suspect tracked down by police and arrested

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is sitting in jail after police say he shot someone twice and left the scene late Saturday night.

At 10:23 p.m., officers with the Owensboro Police Department were called to a shooting at the intersection of West 2nd Street and River Road. Officers soon learned that the shooting actually happened near the Ohio River.

A press release states OPD officers found the male victim with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen. They were taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Based on interviews and through investigation, detectives were able to get the description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving after the shooting.

Police say they found the suspect, 34-year-old Yeh’oshua Millay, less than two hours after the first 911 call at a home on East 17th Street. Millay had a firearm on him before the arrest, according to a police report.

Millay was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Detention Center on charges of Assault 1st Degree, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

