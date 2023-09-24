KWC Men’s Soccer grabs a point, in draw with Ashland

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - If there’s one thing the Kentucky Wesleyan Men’s Soccer team is good at, it’s not losing. Through eight games, the Panthers have found themselves on the negative side of the scoreboard just once. Despite their lack of losing, Wesleyan has found it difficult to win games as of late, as they settled for their third tie of the season in a 2-2 draw with the Ashland Eagles. Despite leads of 1-0 and 2-1 from the Panthers, Ashland bounced back both times to steal a point.

Kentucky Wesleyan moves to 4-1-3 (1-1-2 G-MAC) while Ashland sits at 1-5-2 (1-1-2 G-MAC).

Ashland came out of the gate hot, getting off three shots in the opening six minutes. It was Wesleyan who scored the first goal, however, as Santiago Henrich scored his fifth goal of the year in unassisted fashion in the 13th minute of play, making it 1-0 to the Panthers. The Eagles answered back, tying the game up on a goal in the 31st minute. The teams went into the halftime break knotted at 1-all.

The second half seemed to be the same script as the first, with Wesleyan taking the lead on a Matteo Napoletano goal in the 63rd minute. Just 15 minutes later, Ashland found the game tying goal, making it 2-2 with just over 10 minutes to go. Neither team was able to get one late and the teams walked away with one point each.

Matteo Napoletano’s goal was his sixth of the season, while Santiago Henrich’s was his fifth. Haakon Torvbaaten and Hannes Gronevik each grabbed an assist on Napoletano’s goal. Arthur Hill made five saves in goal for the Panthers.

Wesleyan will look to earn their second G-MAC win of the season when they host Cedarville next Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets currently sit at 5-1-2 with a 2-0-2 record in conference play. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

