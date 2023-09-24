Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Historic Newburgh hosts music festival Saturday

Historic Newburgh hosts music festival
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Historic Newburgh is hosting their second annual music festival Saturday.

The festival started at 2 p.m. and continues on the Newburgh riverfront.

Their main event, the Cold Stares started at 5 p.m. and will play until 9 p.m.

There’s also other live music, plenty of food trucks and even cornhole.

The event costs $10 to get in and all proceeds will go toward the Newburgh Neighbor Residential Grants Program.

Event organizers encourage everyone to stop by with a chair or blanket and enjoy the sweet tunes.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David and Angel Schonabaum and Delaina Thurman
Affidavits: Baby nearly dies after being found with more than 50 rat bites, nearly missing fingers
‘A rat can’t be that big’: Evansville residents claim neighborhood-wide rat infestation
‘A rat can’t be that big’: Evansville residents claim neighborhood-wide rat infestation
SARAH JAYNE DUNCAN
Police: EVSC teacher fired after bringing meth to Family Fun Night
Victim taken to hospital after Friday night shooting on Sweetser and Linwood
Victim taken to hospital after Friday night shooting on Sweetser and Linwood
Mesker Park Zoo wishing 28-year-old animal farewell
Mesker Park Zoo wishing 28-year-old animal farewell

Latest News

Mayoral candidates talk topics from low-income housing to rats during debate
Mayoral candidates talk topics from low-income housing to rats during debate
Firefighters battle fuel tanker fire in Warrick County
Firefighters battle fuel tanker fire in Warrick County
Historic Newburgh hosts music festival Saturday
Historic Newburgh hosts music festival
Mayoral candidates talk topics from low-income housing to rats during debate
Mayoral candidates talk topics from low-income housing to rats during debate