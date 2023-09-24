Historic Newburgh hosts music festival Saturday
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Historic Newburgh is hosting their second annual music festival Saturday.
The festival started at 2 p.m. and continues on the Newburgh riverfront.
Their main event, the Cold Stares started at 5 p.m. and will play until 9 p.m.
There’s also other live music, plenty of food trucks and even cornhole.
The event costs $10 to get in and all proceeds will go toward the Newburgh Neighbor Residential Grants Program.
Event organizers encourage everyone to stop by with a chair or blanket and enjoy the sweet tunes.
