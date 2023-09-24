Historic Newburgh hosts music festival Saturday

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Historic Newburgh is hosting their second annual music festival Saturday.

The festival started at 2 p.m. and continues on the Newburgh riverfront.

Their main event, the Cold Stares started at 5 p.m. and will play until 9 p.m.

There’s also other live music, plenty of food trucks and even cornhole.

The event costs $10 to get in and all proceeds will go toward the Newburgh Neighbor Residential Grants Program.

Event organizers encourage everyone to stop by with a chair or blanket and enjoy the sweet tunes.

