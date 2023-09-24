Family dog rescued from apartment fire on Adams Avenue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One pet owner went through a frightening experience when a fire broke out a duplex apartment Saturday night.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., firefighters with the Evansville Fire Department were called to a possible apartment fire on the 2500 block of Adams Avenue.

Crews say 911 was called by the next door neighbor and people inside the apartment got out after smelling smoke coming from the kitchen.

Firefighters found the fire in the kitchen and extinguished it in less than 20 minutes.

Their dog was in the basement during the fire. Fortunately, crews were able to rescue the dog and treat it on scene.

The people inside the home were reportedly displaced due to the fire damage. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials ruled the fire accidental due to cooking.

