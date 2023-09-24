EVSC marching band wins Bands of America Chattanooga Regional

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The North High School Green Brigade marching band made history over the weekend.

The marching band became Bands of America Chattanooga Regional Champions.

They are the 14th band in Indiana’s history to win a regional or super regional since the contest began in 1976.

The North Green Brigade beat 11 other schools in the finals to earn the awards of Outstanding Visual Performance, Outstanding General Effect and overall Regional Champions.

