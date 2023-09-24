EPD: Suspected drug dealers caught during traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three suspects are in jail and facing various drug charges after a traffic stop Saturday evening in Evansville.

Around 5:15 p.m., officers pulled over a maroon car after spotting the driver make an improper turn onto Fulton Avenue, according to an affidavit.

Evansville Police say three people were inside the car - Bruce West, who was the driver, as well as Carrie Sisk and Dahlton Clark.

All three were asked to get out of the car. Police say West did not consent to having officers search his car.

Clark admitted to having a marijuana pipe in the car and Sisk told officers she might have marijuana inside her backpack, police say.

The affidavit states a K9 officer alerted officers to narcotics inside the vehicle.

Officers retrieved the pipe from the backseat and searched Sisk’s bag and found marijuana and methamphetamine, according to EPD.

Police say while searching West’s vehicle, they came across another smoking pipe and a pill bottle filled with Oxycodone and Hydrocodone.

After Dahlton was detained, officers say they found a baggie of meth inside his pocket.

All three suspects were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on drug dealing and other drug charges.

