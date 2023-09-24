Dry and warm week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunday still had a hint of summer as afternoon highs climbed into the low to middle 80s. Clouds will remain over the Tri-State through Sunday night and early Monday. A few isolated showers possible, but widespread rainfall not expected. Lows on Monday will drop into the middle 50s. Dry again Monday with afternoon highs in the middle 80s. More clouds and scattered showers possible Tuesday through Thursday, with the best chance for rain arriving late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Slightly cooler by the end of the week as highs drop back to the lower 80s and lows sink into the middle 50s.

