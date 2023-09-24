Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Arrest made after teen killed in overnight crash in Daviess County, Ind.

Fatal crash generic image
Fatal crash generic image(Source: KNOE)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead and another is in jail after an accident in Daviess County late Saturday night.

Shortly before midnight, dispatch received a call of a vehicle that struck a pole near the intersection of CR 700 N and CR 300 E, and it was reported that one of the people inside the car was not breathing.

Investigators revealed a 1997 Jeep with seven people inside was westbound on CR 700 N. According to the sheriff’s office, two female passengers were sitting in the front passenger seat and not wearing seatbelts.

Deputies say one of the female passengers was partially leaning out the vehicle as it traveled down the road. The sheriff’s office states at some point, the Jeep side swiped a pole, striking the female passenger.

First responders tried to save the passenger, but she passed away at the scene, according to a report.

Deputies say the driver, Jordan Wagler of Montgomery, Indiana, submitted a blood draw with an initial result being 0.18.

Wagler was booked into the Daviess County Security Center and charged with OVWI causing death.

Deputies identified the deceased female as 16-year-old Lora Graber from Odon, Indiana. We’re told parents and family members have been notified.

The investigation into this fatal accident is currently ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David and Angel Schonabaum and Delaina Thurman
Affidavits: Baby nearly dies after being found with more than 50 rat bites, nearly missing fingers
SARAH JAYNE DUNCAN
Police: EVSC teacher fired after bringing meth to Family Fun Night
Victim taken to hospital after Friday night shooting on Sweetser and Linwood
Victim taken to hospital after Friday night shooting on Sweetser and Linwood
Parents concerned after 6-year-old sneaks out of school
Parents concerned after 6-year-old sneaks out of school
Raquel Kenney
EPD: Woman arrested after threatening her son with a gun

Latest News

Lawn mower parade held for 2-year-old’s birthday
Lawn mower parade held for 2-year-old’s birthday
Behind the 20-year archaeological excavation on UE’s campus
Behind the 20-year archaeological excavation on UE’s campus
Mayoral candidates talk topics from low-income housing to rats during debate
Mayoral candidates talk topics from low-income housing to rats during debate
Lawn mower parade held 2-year-old’s birthday
Lawn mower parade held for 2-year-old’s birthday