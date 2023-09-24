Aces Women’s Soccer posts fourth shutout with draw at Murray State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville senior goalkeeper Myia Danek (Laingsburg, Mich./Laingsburg) posted her fourth shutout of the 2023 season on Sunday, as the Purple Aces’ women’s soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to four matches with a 0-0 draw at Murray State.

Danek recorded six saves to help Evansville to its fourth shutout of the season. She was asked to make her biggest save in the match’s first 30 seconds, but she was up to the challenge, as a shot by Murray State’s Kate Stordy from 35 yards out forced Danek to punch the ball over the crossbar for her first save. Danek would record three more standard saves through the first 45 minutes to keep Murray State scoreless.

Evansville had a chance to take the lead in the 29th minute, as a long ball played forward found UE freshman forward Taylor Johnson (Evansville, Ind./Reitz) behind the Murray State defense, but she was stymied on a shot from 16 yards out by Murray State goalkeeper Griselda Revolorio. Evansville out-shot Murray State, 7-5, through the first half of play, as the Purple Aces maintained a majority of the possession.

In the second half, Murray State pushed forward and held a 7-3 edge in shots, but the UE defense limited the Racers to just two shots on goal, both from distance, that Danek was easily able to handle. Overall, Murray State led in shots, 12-10, with freshman forward Brooklyn Robinson (West Haven, Utah/Fremont) leading UE with a pair of shot attempts.

With the draw, Evansville’s record moved to 0-3-6 overall and 0-0-3 in the MVC. Murray State also stands at 0-0-3 in the MVC with the tie. The Purple Aces will remain on the road this week, traveling to Carbondale, Illinois on Thursday night to battle Southern Illinois. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m.

