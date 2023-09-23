Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Water supply issues lead to boil advisory for parts of Mt. Vernon

Don't drink the tap water
Don't drink the tap water(WGEM)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many community members in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, are being advised to boil their water before consuming it.

Saturday morning, Posey County Emergency Management announced a boil advisory for the west side of Parke Street in Mt. Vernon.

Officials say the advisory was issued due to water supply problems and may continue through Wednesday or Thursday.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to contact the Mt. Vernon Water Department.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David and Angel Schonabaum and Delaina Thurman
Affidavits: Baby nearly dies after being found with more than 50 rat bites, nearly missing fingers
‘A rat can’t be that big’: Evansville residents claim neighborhood-wide rat infestation
‘A rat can’t be that big’: Evansville residents claim neighborhood-wide rat infestation
SARAH JAYNE DUNCAN
Police: EVSC teacher fired after bringing meth to Family Fun Night
Mesker Park Zoo wishing 28-year-old animal farewell
Mesker Park Zoo wishing 28-year-old animal farewell
EVSC school bus involved in accident near Oak Hill and Lynch
EVSC school bus involved in accident near Oak Hill and Lynch

Latest News

Fall Festival taking shape as preparation continues
Firefighters battle fuel tanker fire in Warrick County
Meth found within ‘easy reach’ of 4-year-old during traffic stop in Owensboro
Main Street Food and Beverages hosts 90s themed event
Main Street Food and Beverages hosts 90s themed event