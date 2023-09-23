Water supply issues lead to boil advisory for parts of Mt. Vernon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many community members in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, are being advised to boil their water before consuming it.

Saturday morning, Posey County Emergency Management announced a boil advisory for the west side of Parke Street in Mt. Vernon.

Officials say the advisory was issued due to water supply problems and may continue through Wednesday or Thursday.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to contact the Mt. Vernon Water Department.

