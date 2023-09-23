Warmer-than-average first week of fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Although today was the first day of fall, it did not feel very fall-like as temperatures climbed into the mid 80s this afternoon under ample sunshine. We will fall back out of the 80s and through the 70s this evening, then through the 60s overnight, bottoming out in the low to mid 50s by early Sunday morning under mostly clear skies.

Sunday will start out mostly sunny but will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. High temperatures will be about 5° warmer than average for this time of year, topping out in the low to mid 80s. Sunday looks mostly dry, but there is a slight chance of a few spotty showers and storms Sunday evening that continues through Sunday night and into Monday morning. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Monday will start out partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, but it will turn mostly sunny later in the afternoon. High temperatures will once again be in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and just a couple of degrees warmer with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered rain chances return for the second half of the week with showers and storms possible on and off throughout Wednesday and into Thursday morning. We may even see an isolated chance of rain lingering over into Friday. However, we are not expecting any widespread rain or severe storms of any kind. In total, most of us will probably pick up 0.25″ of rain or less this week. All three days will still include at least a few peaks of sunshine and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

